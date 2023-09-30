Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

TFC opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

