Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.89 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

