Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.20.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $513.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.39 and its 200 day moving average is $510.42. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

