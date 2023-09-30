Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 101.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

