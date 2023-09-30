Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $147.84 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.20 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average of $202.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

