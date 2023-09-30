Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 165,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

SYY stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

