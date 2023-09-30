Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

