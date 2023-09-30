Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,560 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

AMP stock opened at $329.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.88 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

