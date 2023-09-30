Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,514 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $251.36 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.