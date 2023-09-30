Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,329 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PPG opened at $129.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

