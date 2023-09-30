Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,779 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DLR opened at $121.07 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

