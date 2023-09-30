Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,844 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.3 %

HLT opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average is $145.64. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.59 and a 12-month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

