Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

