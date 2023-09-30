HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $245.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.