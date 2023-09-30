Head to Head Comparison: Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atos and The Hackett Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Atos alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hackett Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Hackett Group has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group 12.73% 38.35% 17.86%

Dividends

This table compares Atos and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share. The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Atos pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hackett Group pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hackett Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. The Hackett Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atos and The Hackett Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos N/A N/A N/A $2.21 N/A The Hackett Group $293.74 million 2.19 $40.80 million $1.25 18.87

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atos. Atos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hackett Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Atos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Atos on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atos

(Get Free Report)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms. The company also provides advance detection and response, data protection and governance, digital workplace security, IoT and OT security, trusted digital identities, and cybersecurity solutions; and infrastructure and foundation services. It serves financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, resources and services, telecom, media, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conducts studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; business transformation practices; and oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. In addition, it offers SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.