Head-To-Head Contrast: Talkspace (TALK) vs. Its Rivals

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the "Health services" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Talkspace to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $128.55 million -$79.67 million -6.50 Talkspace Competitors $1.61 billion -$102.60 million 14.45

Talkspace’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 11 154 310 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings for Talkspace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.72%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.69%. Given Talkspace’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10% Talkspace Competitors -145.45% -204.14% -19.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talkspace competitors beat Talkspace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talkspace



Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

