Head to Head Review: JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) & Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JD Sports Fashion and Shoe Carnival, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD Sports Fashion 0 0 0 1 4.00 Shoe Carnival 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JD Sports Fashion and Shoe Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A Shoe Carnival 7.47% 16.99% 9.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JD Sports Fashion and Shoe Carnival’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shoe Carnival $1.26 billion 0.52 $110.07 million $3.28 7.33

Shoe Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than JD Sports Fashion.

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats JD Sports Fashion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; operates as online own label women's fashion retailer; and manufactures and distributes professional fitness equipment. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion plc is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

