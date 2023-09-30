Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 369 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in PepsiCo by 142.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,678,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 127,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

