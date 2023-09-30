Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Director Diana Glassman Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $11.16 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -139.44 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,898,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.