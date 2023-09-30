Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 278,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $153.00 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $165.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

