Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stake Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $86,847,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 525,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $65.14 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.