Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

JPM opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $421.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.