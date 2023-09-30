HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

