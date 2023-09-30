Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $184.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

