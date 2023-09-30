Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

