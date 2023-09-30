Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.