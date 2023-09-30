Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $125,169,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Incyte by 168.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 22.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,354,000 after buying an additional 798,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INCY

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.