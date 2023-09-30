Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $302.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.86 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $302.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

