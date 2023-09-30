Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.13

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 148488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,492 shares of company stock worth $99,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,490,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $351,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

