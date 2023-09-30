International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAQ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IMAQ stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

