Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

