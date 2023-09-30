Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

