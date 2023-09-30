Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

