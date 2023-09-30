Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,487,000.

RSP opened at $141.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

