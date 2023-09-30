Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,884,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 671,547 shares.The stock last traded at $27.92 and had previously closed at $27.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.