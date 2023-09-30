Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,884,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 671,547 shares.The stock last traded at $27.92 and had previously closed at $27.77.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.