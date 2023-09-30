iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,479 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after acquiring an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.67 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43.

