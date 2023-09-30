iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 365,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 141,411 shares.The stock last traded at $56.28 and had previously closed at $55.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

