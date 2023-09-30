iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 93,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $75.41 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.87 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.