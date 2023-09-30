iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,439,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,053% from the previous session’s volume of 113,325 shares.The stock last traded at $56.97 and had previously closed at $56.84.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

