iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,511 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,351,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

