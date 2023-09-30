Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $129.44 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $160.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

