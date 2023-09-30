JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading 4.3% Higher

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 7,852,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 12,024,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

