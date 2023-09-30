JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is AFS Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AFS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.2% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

