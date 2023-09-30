JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $421.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

