Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 67,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

