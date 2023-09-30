Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Thomas David Hull III Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $683,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

