Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a market cap of $470.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $87.31 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

