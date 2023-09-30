Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.27. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 62,431 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Lanvin Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Institutional Trading of Lanvin Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lanvin Group in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,214,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lanvin Group Company Profile
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.
