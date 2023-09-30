Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $429.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day moving average of $430.98. The company has a market capitalization of $331.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

