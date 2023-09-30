Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.19 and its 200 day moving average is $378.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.